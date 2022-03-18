SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) Holdings Raised by Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 526,031 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,828 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 2.2% of Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC owned about 1.97% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF worth $48,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. WT Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 3,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 17,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,657,000 after buying an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 13,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after buying an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 21,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,021,000 after buying an additional 5,978 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SLYG traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $84.89. 131,343 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 134,651. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.84. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $77.45 and a 1-year high of $96.85.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.