SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) Stock Holdings Boosted by Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 526,031 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,828 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 2.2% of Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC owned 1.97% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF worth $48,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SLYG. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 75.5% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 67.8% during the third quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $140,000.
Shares of SLYG traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $84.89. 131,343 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,651. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.84. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $77.45 and a 52-week high of $96.85.
SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.
