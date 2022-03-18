Spectrecoin 24-Hour Volume Hits $6,042.00 (XSPEC)

Spectrecoin (XSPEC) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 18th. Spectrecoin has a total market capitalization of $2.67 million and approximately $6,042.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Spectrecoin has traded flat against the dollar. One Spectrecoin coin can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000949 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002055 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.25 or 0.00192312 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002465 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000978 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.60 or 0.00026048 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00022976 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001821 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000497 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $157.86 or 0.00387941 BTC.

About Spectrecoin

XSPEC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 20th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 26,245,632 coins. The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . Spectrecoin’s official website is spectreproject.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spectreproject comprises the anonymous, untraceable and secure cryptocurrency. The anonymous currency will be integrated with a mobile platform for small remittance, cash transfers. This is currently being developed for Android and later for iOS and other mobile platforms. Spectrecoin is an anonymous, untraceable and un-linkable, energy efficient, Proof-of-Stake v3 cryptocurrency. SPEC also has an advanced hierarchical deterministic wallet (HD wallet) with multiple functions and configuration options. “

Buying and Selling Spectrecoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectrecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Spectrecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

