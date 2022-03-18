Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Barclays

Barclays restated their equal weight rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a £135.90 ($176.72) price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SPX. Shore Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an underperform rating and issued a £115 ($149.54) price target on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and issued a £151 ($196.36) price target on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a report on Friday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of £124.02 ($161.27).

Shares of SPX stock opened at £129.95 ($168.99) on Tuesday. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a 1 year low of £107.85 ($140.25) and a 1 year high of £172.25 ($223.99). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is £125.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is £147.03. The firm has a market capitalization of £9.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.06.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 97.50 ($1.27) per share. This is an increase from Spirax-Sarco Engineering’s previous dividend of $38.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a yield of 0.86%. Spirax-Sarco Engineering’s dividend payout ratio is 0.37%.

In related news, insider Nimesh Patel sold 5,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of £123 ($159.95), for a total transaction of £656,943 ($854,282.18).

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and pumps and fluid path technologies. It offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating and curing, cleaning and sterilizing, hot water generation, space heating, and humidification; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies for industrial processes, heaters, and systems; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

