Spire Wealth Management Buys 3,825 Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) by 19,125.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,825 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,398,598 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $684,205,000 after buying an additional 503,833 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 1,103.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 252,376 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,340,000 after purchasing an additional 231,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 46,731 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,322,000 after purchasing an additional 12,796 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock opened at $79.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 5.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.31 and a 12 month high of $101.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.67. The stock has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of -15.39 and a beta of 1.32.

Sarepta Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SRPT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by $0.44. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 69.28% and a negative net margin of 59.67%. The business had revenue of $201.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.40) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SRPT shares. Barclays cut their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $125.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Oppenheimer upgraded Sarepta Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.67.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

