Spire Wealth Management Has $324,000 Position in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Equinix were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Equinix by 6.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,487,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,706,098,000 after purchasing an additional 503,508 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 2.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,726,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,360,780,000 after acquiring an additional 45,142 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 12.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,373,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,085,577,000 after acquiring an additional 149,404 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 3.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 879,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $694,915,000 after acquiring an additional 31,062 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 24.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 864,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $683,186,000 after acquiring an additional 169,825 shares during the period. 94.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EQIX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Equinix from $880.00 to $780.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Argus dropped their price objective on Equinix from $900.00 to $875.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Equinix from $825.00 to $775.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equinix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $765.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Equinix from $810.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $847.94.

In related news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $701.49, for a total transaction of $615,908.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 4,439 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $740.21, for a total value of $3,285,792.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,340 shares of company stock worth $25,366,937. Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Equinix stock opened at $719.86 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $712.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $778.38. Equinix, Inc. has a one year low of $639.16 and a one year high of $885.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $65.31 billion, a PE ratio of 129.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.45.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.63 by ($4.27). Equinix had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 6.65%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 26.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a $3.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.87. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $12.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 223.83%.

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

