Spire Wealth Management Has $339,000 Stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) by 572.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,643 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,061 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the 3rd quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Ossiam acquired a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the 3rd quarter worth about $126,000. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on HWM shares. TheStreet raised Howmet Aerospace from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Howmet Aerospace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.88.

Shares of Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $34.94 on Friday. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a one year low of $27.41 and a one year high of $36.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.22 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 5.19%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is 13.56%.

Howmet Aerospace Profile (Get Rating)

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.