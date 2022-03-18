Spire Wealth Management Has $353,000 Stake in Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK)

Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) by 98.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 56,695 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,136 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Nokia were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NOK. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Nokia by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,293,502 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $137,850,000 after acquiring an additional 4,763,963 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Nokia during the 3rd quarter worth about $14,342,000. Cavalry Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Nokia by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cavalry Management Group LLC now owns 6,746,826 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,770,000 after acquiring an additional 2,590,292 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Nokia by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 65,060,374 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $354,579,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186,556 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nokia during the 3rd quarter worth about $11,518,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NOK opened at $5.32 on Friday. Nokia Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.90 and a fifty-two week high of $6.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $29.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.80.

Nokia ( NYSE:NOK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. Nokia had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The firm had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nokia Co. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Nokia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Nokia in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nokia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. TheStreet upgraded Nokia from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Nokia in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.50 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nokia has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.20.

Nokia Company Profile

Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Nokia Software, Nokia Technologies, and Group Common and Other. The Networks segment consists of mobile networks, services, fixed networks, and optical networks.

