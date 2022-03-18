Spire Wealth Management Increases Stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 24.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,037 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in HP were worth $378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of HP by 2.0% in the third quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,461 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of HP by 41.7% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of HP by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 4,114 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of HP by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,620 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Hawaii increased its stake in shares of HP by 1.0% in the third quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 39,051 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. 81.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HP stock opened at $34.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.33 billion, a PE ratio of 6.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.98. HP Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.11 and a 12-month high of $39.65.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.52 billion. HP had a net margin of 10.05% and a negative return on equity of 164.36%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.86%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HPQ. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of HP from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of HP from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of HP from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of HP from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of HP from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.86.

In related news, insider Tuan Tran sold 82,096 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total transaction of $3,098,303.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total transaction of $168,435.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 187,909 shares of company stock valued at $6,937,612 in the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

