Spire Wealth Management Sells 101 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Spire Wealth Management lessened its position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,646 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 101 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Etsy were worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ETSY. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Etsy by 1,113.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,002,122 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $416,361,000 after buying an additional 1,837,111 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its stake in shares of Etsy by 226.7% in the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,189,391 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $455,306,000 after buying an additional 1,519,258 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Etsy by 153.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 926,785 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $190,770,000 after purchasing an additional 560,583 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Etsy by 96.3% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,058,791 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $219,117,000 after purchasing an additional 519,307 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Etsy by 53.6% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,430,504 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $297,488,000 after purchasing an additional 498,925 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Etsy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Etsy from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Etsy from $274.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Etsy from $245.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Etsy in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Etsy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.53.

ETSY opened at $141.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.55, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $146.35 and a 200 day moving average of $203.31. Etsy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.38 and a fifty-two week high of $307.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty retailer reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.35. Etsy had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 83.06%. The business had revenue of $717.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. Etsy’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Etsy news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 41,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.10, for a total transaction of $6,592,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Michael T. Fisher sold 4,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.92, for a total transaction of $938,894.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 136,218 shares of company stock valued at $25,031,654 in the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

