Spire Wealth Management Sells 831 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Spire Wealth Management lowered its holdings in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) by 41.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 831 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ZS. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 21.1% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,626,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,753,000 after buying an additional 457,984 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 20.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,773,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,933,000 after buying an additional 300,446 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 13.2% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 570,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,544,000 after buying an additional 66,383 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 9.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 456,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,700,000 after buying an additional 39,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 1.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 367,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,392,000 after buying an additional 5,479 shares in the last quarter. 43.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Zscaler news, COO Dali Rajic sold 12,568 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.09, for a total transaction of $2,552,435.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Amit Sinha sold 7,358 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.09, for a total transaction of $1,494,336.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,112 shares of company stock valued at $14,509,330. 20.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ZS opened at $214.83 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $246.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $283.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The stock has a market cap of $30.31 billion, a PE ratio of -90.26 and a beta of 1.02. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1 year low of $157.03 and a 1 year high of $376.11.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.47% and a negative return on equity of 51.52%. The firm had revenue of $255.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.39) earnings per share. Zscaler’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.34 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $408.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $340.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $400.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $415.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, FBN Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.66.

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

