SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.25 EPS

SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.25, Fidelity Earnings reports. SQZ Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 432.38% and a negative return on equity of 51.18%.

Shares of SQZ opened at $4.90 on Friday. SQZ Biotechnologies has a 1-year low of $3.86 and a 1-year high of $16.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.43.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in SQZ Biotechnologies by 96.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in SQZ Biotechnologies by 124.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,221 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in SQZ Biotechnologies by 85.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,233 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in SQZ Biotechnologies by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 37,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 5,029 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in SQZ Biotechnologies by 13.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 8,181 shares during the period. 49.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of SQZ Biotechnologies in a research report on Sunday, December 12th.

SQZ Biotechnologies Company Profile

SQZ Biotechnologies Company, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative cell therapies for patients with cancer, infectious diseases, and other serious conditions. Its lead product candidate is SQZ-PBMC-HPV, from its SQZ Antigen Presenting Cells platform, which is in a Phase I clinical trial as a monotherapy and in combination with other immuno-oncology agents for the treatment of HPV16+ advanced or metastatic solid tumors, including cervical, head-and-neck, anal, penile, vulvar, and vaginal cancer.

