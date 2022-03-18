Stable Road Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MNTS) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Stable Road Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MNTS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,530,000 shares, a decline of 20.9% from the February 13th total of 3,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 679,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days. Approximately 5.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Stable Road Acquisition in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.

In other Stable Road Acquisition news, major shareholder Movers Lab Fund I. Lp Prime sold 218,575 shares of Stable Road Acquisition stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.37, for a total transaction of $736,597.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Movers Lab Fund I. Lp Prime sold 388,909 shares of Stable Road Acquisition stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.69, for a total transaction of $1,046,165.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 21.75% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Stable Road Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $110,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stable Road Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Stable Road Acquisition by 14.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 4,680 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNTS traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $2.48. 5,194 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 908,742. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.86. Stable Road Acquisition has a one year low of $1.85 and a one year high of $16.95.

Stable Road Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Venice, California.

