STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) Price Target Lowered to $46.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on STAG. Zacks Investment Research lowered STAG Industrial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Raymond James reduced their target price on STAG Industrial from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $47.60.

STAG Industrial stock opened at $40.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of 36.14, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.98. STAG Industrial has a 52 week low of $32.34 and a 52 week high of $48.27.

STAG Industrial ( NYSE:STAG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.35. STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 34.34%. The firm had revenue of $147.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that STAG Industrial will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.1217 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is currently 129.20%.

In other STAG Industrial news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total transaction of $600,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.70, for a total value of $774,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,000 shares of company stock worth $1,771,050. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Trust bought a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial during the 4th quarter valued at $317,000. BOKF NA raised its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 266,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,779,000 after acquiring an additional 2,515 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial during the 4th quarter valued at $76,280,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial during the 4th quarter valued at $17,461,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,066,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $914,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801,422 shares during the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

