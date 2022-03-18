Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Acquired by Caliber Wealth Management LLC

Caliber Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,836 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 1,848 shares during the quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SBUX. TFG Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.4% during the third quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 6,477 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,639 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 20,692 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 2,298 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.74% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Starbucks from $136.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Cowen cut their target price on Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $122.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $123.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.15.

Shares of SBUX stock traded down $1.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $85.92. The company had a trading volume of 185,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,171,635. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $78.92 and a 52-week high of $126.32. The company has a market capitalization of $98.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.72.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The coffee company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.08). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 56.17% and a net margin of 14.47%. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

