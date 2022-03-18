Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $88.00 target price on the coffee company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Starbucks have underperformed the industry in the past six months. Recently, the company reported mixed first-quarter fiscal 2022 results, wherein earnings missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate but revenues beat the same. However, the metrics improved on a year-over-year basis. Store growth, robust digitalization and comps growth bode well. Global comparable store sales increased 13% year over year driven by increase in comparable transactions and average ticket growth. For fiscal 2022, the company anticipates global comparable sales to reach high-single digits. Starbucks expects to open nearly 2,000 net new stores worldwide in fiscal 2022. However, dismal China performance continues to hurt the company. During the fiscal first quarter, comps in China declined 14% year over year against a 5% growth reported in the prior-year quarter.”

Get Starbucks alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SBUX. MKM Partners reduced their target price on Starbucks from $130.00 to $123.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Starbucks from $142.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $132.00 to $122.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Starbucks from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $114.15.

Starbucks stock opened at $87.66 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.91. Starbucks has a fifty-two week low of $78.92 and a fifty-two week high of $126.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.86.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The coffee company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.47% and a negative return on equity of 56.17%. Starbucks’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $317,000. American Trust acquired a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth $4,955,000. Merlin Capital LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at $489,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 263,331 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $30,802,000 after purchasing an additional 8,032 shares during the period. Finally, Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth about $355,000. 69.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Starbucks (Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Starbucks (SBUX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.