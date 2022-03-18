State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $926,000 Stake in Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its stake in shares of Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,024 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 495 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Strategic Education were worth $926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of STRA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,747,350 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $264,191,000 after purchasing an additional 754,949 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 694,279.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 166,651 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $21,883,000 after purchasing an additional 166,627 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 549.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 188,476 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $14,335,000 after purchasing an additional 159,448 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 465,264 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $32,803,000 after purchasing an additional 84,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 78.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 154,369 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $10,883,000 after purchasing an additional 67,802 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Strategic Education alerts:

In other news, CFO Daniel Wayne Jackson sold 5,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.79, for a total transaction of $320,534.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Raymond Karl Mcdonnell sold 20,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total value of $1,120,405.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:STRA opened at $61.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.51. Strategic Education, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.01 and a 1-year high of $94.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 26.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.50.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The health services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.33. Strategic Education had a return on equity of 6.77% and a net margin of 4.87%. The business had revenue of $272.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.59 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Strategic Education, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.80%.

About Strategic Education (Get Rating)

Strategic Education, Inc engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. The Strayer University segment includes programs offered through the Jack Welch Management Institute. The company was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Strategic Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategic Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.