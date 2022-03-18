State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $949,000 Stock Holdings in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its stake in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 42,221 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,245 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in PGT Innovations were worth $949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PGTI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 67.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,096 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 140.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,005 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 2,337 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 17.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 10,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PGT Innovations in the third quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 19.4% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,331 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 1,843 shares during the period. 88.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Deborah L. Lapinska sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total value of $106,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total value of $44,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,000 shares of company stock worth $232,070. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PGTI opened at $21.85 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.56 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.10. PGT Innovations, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.57 and a 52-week high of $28.11.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The construction company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $304.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.55 million. PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 2.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that PGT Innovations, Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on PGT Innovations from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. TheStreet raised PGT Innovations from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

PGT Innovations, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of windows and doors under the brand names PGT Custom Windows + Doors, CGI, WinDoor, Western Window Systems, Eze-Breeze, and CGI Commercial. It operates through the Southeast and Western geographical segments. The company was founded by Rodney Hershberger in 1980 and is headquartered in Nokomis, FL.

