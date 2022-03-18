State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $988,000 Holdings in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its stake in shares of IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,170 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in IAA were worth $988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its holdings in IAA by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 6,294,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,475,000 after buying an additional 406,111 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of IAA by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,679,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,775,000 after purchasing an additional 956,784 shares during the period. Port Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of IAA by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 1,496,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,663,000 after purchasing an additional 156,625 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of IAA by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,239,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,661,000 after purchasing an additional 31,336 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of IAA by 2,284,451.1% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,028,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,003 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.07% of the company’s stock.

In other IAA news, CEO John W. Kett acquired 5,000 shares of IAA stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.28 per share, with a total value of $161,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Kamin acquired 132,100 shares of IAA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.61 per share, with a total value of $4,704,081.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 220,100 shares of company stock valued at $7,729,181 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IAA opened at $39.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.02. IAA, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.32 and a 52 week high of $64.55.

IAA (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61. The firm had revenue of $548.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.71 million. IAA had a return on equity of 129.04% and a net margin of 16.02%. The company’s revenue was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that IAA, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

IAA has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded IAA from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IAA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Guggenheim downgraded IAA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Barrington Research downgraded IAA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on IAA from $75.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IAA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.67.

IAA, Inc engages in the provision of auction solutions for total loss, damaged and low-value vehicles. Its solutions focus on a diverse set of global customers, providing buyers with rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory and scrap demand. It operates through the following segments: United States and International.

