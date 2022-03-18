State of Alaska Department of Revenue Reduces Stock Holdings in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its holdings in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) by 43.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,239 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,181,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,929,000 after acquiring an additional 450,688 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,696,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,299,000 after acquiring an additional 5,878 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Encompass Health by 0.8% during the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,408,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,675,000 after buying an additional 11,425 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Encompass Health by 2.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,219,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,529,000 after buying an additional 29,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Encompass Health by 3.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,219,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,499,000 after buying an additional 37,455 shares in the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EHC. TheStreet raised shares of Encompass Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $95.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Encompass Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $84.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.22.

Shares of NYSE EHC opened at $70.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Encompass Health Co. has a 52 week low of $56.31 and a 52 week high of $89.68.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $11.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 19.20%. Encompass Health’s quarterly revenue was up 832.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.25%.

About Encompass Health (Get Rating)

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.