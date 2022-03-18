State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 1,070 Shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,070 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications were worth $902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHEN. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 13.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 954,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,346,000 after acquiring an additional 113,516 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 121.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 119,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,300,000 after acquiring an additional 65,409 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 16.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 302,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,666,000 after acquiring an additional 42,616 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 16.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 3,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 2.2% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 50,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.08% of the company’s stock.

SHEN opened at $21.62 on Friday. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 52-week low of $18.77 and a 52-week high of $61.53. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.28.

Shenandoah Telecommunications ( NASDAQ:SHEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.10). Shenandoah Telecommunications had a net margin of 407.52% and a return on equity of 2.20%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on SHEN. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. BWS Financial downgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $26.25 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.33.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Co operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated and unregulated telecommunication services to end-user customers and other telecommunications providers. It offers voice, video and data communications services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Broadband and Tower.

