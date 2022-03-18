State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 2,650 Shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its holdings in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 43,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,650 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Discovery were worth $1,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,538,000. Polaris Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,882,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Discovery by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 22,206,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644,450 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Discovery by 90.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,314,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,703 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Discovery by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,791,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,487,000 after purchasing an additional 659,361 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.35% of the company’s stock.

DISCK opened at $25.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.60. Discovery, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.86 and a 1 year high of $66.70.

Discovery ( NASDAQ:DISCK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.75). Discovery had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 8.12%.

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

