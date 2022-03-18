State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,840,000 shares, a decrease of 18.4% from the February 13th total of 3,480,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.
In related news, EVP Andrew Erickson sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $1,424,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of State Street by 63.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,419,940 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $628,620,000 after acquiring an additional 2,886,287 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in State Street by 7.2% in the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 22,675 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in State Street by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,932,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in State Street by 497.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 91,555 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,533,000 after buying an additional 76,236 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of State Street by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.
NYSE STT opened at $88.05 on Friday. State Street has a 52-week low of $76.92 and a 52-week high of $104.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $32.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.54.
State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. State Street had a net margin of 22.39% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that State Street will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.75%.
State Street Company Profile (Get Rating)
State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The firm operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on State Street (STT)
- The Institutions Are Buying The Dip In FedEx
- James River Group Stock is Worth Taking a Closer Look
- 2 Intriguing Stock Splits to Buy Now
- Consensus Is These 3 Stocks Are Strong Buys
- 3 Buy The Dip Opportunities From China
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.