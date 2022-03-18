Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.17 Billion

Brokerages expect Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) to report sales of $5.17 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Steel Dynamics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.81 billion to $5.47 billion. Steel Dynamics posted sales of $3.54 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, April 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Steel Dynamics will report full-year sales of $18.24 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $16.53 billion to $20.45 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $15.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.27 billion to $16.93 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Steel Dynamics.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $5.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.73 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 63.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share.

STLD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $72.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Steel Dynamics from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

STLD opened at $81.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.51 billion, a PE ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Steel Dynamics has a 12-month low of $44.44 and a 12-month high of $81.23.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. This is a positive change from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.63%.

Steel Dynamics declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, February 28th that permits the company to buyback $1.25 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 8.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 4,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total transaction of $338,556.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STLD. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in Steel Dynamics by 97.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel, long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail, and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

