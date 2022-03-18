STEP Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SNVVF) Price Target Increased to C$3.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

STEP Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SNVVF – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on SNVVF. Raymond James upgraded STEP Energy Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of STEP Energy Services from C$3.00 to C$4.00 in a research note on Friday.

Shares of SNVVF traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,656. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.50 and a 200 day moving average of $1.38. STEP Energy Services has a 1 year low of $1.03 and a 1 year high of $1.85.

STEP Energy Services Ltd., an oilfield service company, provides integrated coiled tubing, fracturing, and wireline solutions to service oil and natural gas wells in Canada and the United States. It also provides chemical laboratory solutions; fluid pumping services for coiled tubing operations and standalone projects; and nitrogen pumping solutions, as well as cased hole wireline and open hole wireline services.

