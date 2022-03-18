Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 227,500 shares, an increase of 18.1% from the February 13th total of 192,600 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 77,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SCL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stepan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Stepan in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut Stepan from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Stepan by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,621,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $450,157,000 after purchasing an additional 248,743 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Stepan by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,578,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $196,156,000 after buying an additional 67,889 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Stepan by 1.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,002,834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $113,264,000 after purchasing an additional 12,808 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in Stepan by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 548,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,178,000 after purchasing an additional 118,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Stepan by 13.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 418,086 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,218,000 after purchasing an additional 49,781 shares in the last quarter. 76.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SCL opened at $100.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 0.79. Stepan has a one year low of $95.78 and a one year high of $139.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $108.77 and its 200-day moving average is $115.30.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $610.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.83 million. Stepan had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 5.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Stepan will post 6.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio is 22.67%.

Stepan Company Profile

Stepan Co engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty and intermediate chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers a range of surfactant chemicals such as anionic, cationic, nonionic, and amphoteric surfactants.

