Stifel Nicolaus Cuts GURU Organic Energy (OTC:GUROF) Price Target to C$15.00

GURU Organic Energy (OTC:GUROF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$20.00 to C$15.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Separately, CIBC cut their price target on GURU Organic Energy from C$21.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st.
GURU Organic Energy stock opened at $8.24 on Wednesday. GURU Organic Energy has a 1-year low of $7.38 and a 1-year high of $16.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.39.
GURU Organic Energy Corp., a beverage company, provides plant-based energy drinks. It offers its products under the Guru Original, Guru Lite, Guru Energy Water, Guru Matcha, and Yerba Mate names. The company markets its organic energy drinks in Canada and the United States through a distribution network of approximately 15,000 points of sale, as well as through guruenergy.com and Amazon.
