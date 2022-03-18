Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Now Covered by Bernstein Bank

Bernstein Bank assumed coverage on shares of Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SFIX. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Stitch Fix from $19.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Stitch Fix in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a market perform rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. decreased their target price on Stitch Fix from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded Stitch Fix from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Stitch Fix from $46.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Stitch Fix has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.37.

NASDAQ:SFIX opened at $11.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.98. Stitch Fix has a 52-week low of $8.75 and a 52-week high of $69.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -52.38 and a beta of 1.86.

Stitch Fix ( NASDAQ:SFIX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $516.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.50 million. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 4.49% and a negative net margin of 0.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Stitch Fix will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Stitch Fix news, major shareholder Working Capital Advisors (Uk) bought 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.27 per share, with a total value of $3,040,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 702,958 shares of company stock worth $12,414,846. Insiders own 27.01% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Stitch Fix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,360,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Stitch Fix by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,347,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,093,000 after purchasing an additional 956,919 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Stitch Fix by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 125,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,381,000 after purchasing an additional 48,232 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Stitch Fix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,236,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Stitch Fix by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 40,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 9,817 shares in the last quarter. 67.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

