Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Pangaea Logistics Solutions Call Options (NASDAQ:PANL)

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 2,105 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,124% compared to the average volume of 172 call options.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC raised its holdings in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 67.9% in the 4th quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 6,863 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,776 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Pangaea Logistics Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pangaea Logistics Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $91,000. 59.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PANL stock opened at $5.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.60. Pangaea Logistics Solutions has a 1 year low of $2.86 and a 1 year high of $6.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.25 million, a PE ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.49.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The shipping company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.19). Pangaea Logistics Solutions had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 10.00%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Pangaea Logistics Solutions will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This is an increase from Pangaea Logistics Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Pangaea Logistics Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 15.04%.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. engages in the provision of seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. It operates through following segments: Supramax, Ultramax, Panamax, and Handymax vessels. The company was founded by Edward Coll, Carl Claus Boggild, and Anthony Laura on April 29, 2014 and is headquartered in Newport, RI.

