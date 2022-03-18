StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Manning & Napier (NYSE:MN)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Manning & Napier (NYSE:MN – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Friday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Manning & Napier stock opened at $9.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.65. The company has a market cap of $167.30 million, a PE ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 2.90. Manning & Napier has a 1-year low of $6.07 and a 1-year high of $10.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MN. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. lifted its position in shares of Manning & Napier by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 15,250 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Manning & Napier by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Manning & Napier by 243.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,430 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,140 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Manning & Napier by 6.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,021 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 4,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Manning & Napier by 5.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 98,333 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 5,481 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.44% of the company’s stock.

Manning & Napier, Inc engages in the provision of investment advisory servcies. The firm offers a broad range of financial solutions and investment strategies, including wealth management services. It provides investment management services to separately managed accounts, mutual funds, and collective investment trust funds.

