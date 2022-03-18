StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Martin Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

Martin Midstream Partners stock opened at $3.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.23 and a 200 day moving average of $3.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -394.00 and a beta of 2.46. Martin Midstream Partners has a 12-month low of $2.02 and a 12-month high of $4.40.

Martin Midstream Partners ( NASDAQ:MMLP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $285.91 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Martin Midstream Partners will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Martin Midstream Partners news, Director Ruben S. Martin bought 141,767 shares of Martin Midstream Partners stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.72 per share, for a total transaction of $527,373.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ruben S. Martin bought 79,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.99 per share, for a total transaction of $236,210.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 309,572 shares of company stock valued at $1,048,375. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MMLP. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 171.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 107,427 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 67,894 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,287 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 10,293 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 173.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,639 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 6,748 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Martin Midstream Partners by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 80,012 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 27,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Martin Midstream Partners by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,068 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,359 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.20% of the company’s stock.

Martin Midstream Partners LP engages in a diverse set of operations focused primarily in the United States Gulf Coast region. It operates through the following segments: Terminalling and Storage, Transportation, Sulfur Services, and Natural Gas Liquids. The Terminalling and Storage segment offers storage, refining, blending, packaging, and handling services for producers and suppliers of petroleum products and by-products, including the refining of naphthenic crude oil and the blending and packaging of various grades and quantities of industrial, commercial, and automotive lubricants and greases.

