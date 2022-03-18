StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PWOD opened at $24.25 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.23 and its 200 day moving average is $24.00. Penns Woods Bancorp has a 1 year low of $22.75 and a 1 year high of $26.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.54 million, a P/E ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Get Penns Woods Bancorp alerts:

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PWOD. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Penns Woods Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp by 125.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $176,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $262,000. Finally, Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $343,000. 20.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm offers products including accepting time, demand and savings deposits, including Super NOW accounts, regular savings accounts, money market certificates, investment certificates, fixed-rate certificates of deposit and club accounts.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Penns Woods Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penns Woods Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.