StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX)

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ZGNX. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Zogenix from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. JMP Securities cut shares of Zogenix from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. William Blair cut shares of Zogenix from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Zogenix from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of Zogenix from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.71.

Shares of NASDAQ ZGNX opened at $26.68 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.17. The company has a quick ratio of 4.74, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 0.89. Zogenix has a 52-week low of $11.03 and a 52-week high of $26.90.

Zogenix ( NASDAQ:ZGNX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $26.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.40 million. Zogenix had a negative net margin of 278.38% and a negative return on equity of 91.20%. The business’s revenue was up 212.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.26) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zogenix will post -2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Erle T. Mast sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.04, for a total value of $32,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Erle T. Mast sold 15,000 shares of Zogenix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.09, for a total transaction of $391,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Zogenix during the first quarter worth $193,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Zogenix by 81.4% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 2,376 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Zogenix by 18.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Zogenix during the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Zogenix during the third quarter valued at $208,000.

Zogenix, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of central nervous system (CNS) therapies and products for the treatment orphan diseases and other CNS disorders. Its products include Fintepla and MT1621. The company was founded by Stephen James Farr, Cam L.

