StockNews.com Downgrades Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday.

A number of other research firms have also commented on BDN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brandywine Realty Trust has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.50.

NYSE BDN opened at $13.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 170.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.11. Brandywine Realty Trust has a one year low of $12.23 and a one year high of $15.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.62.

Brandywine Realty Trust ( NYSE:BDN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $125.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.31 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 0.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 950.12%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,221,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $445,828,000 after buying an additional 1,804,444 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,773,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $157,995,000 after purchasing an additional 673,291 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,885,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,147,000 after purchasing an additional 265,193 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 0.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,424,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,962,000 after purchasing an additional 30,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 1.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,181,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,692,000 after buying an additional 41,530 shares during the last quarter.

Brandywine Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, leasing, and managing an urban, town centre and suburban office portfolio. Its services include asset management, development and construction, investment, marketing & leasing, property management and tenant. The firm operates through the following business segments: Philadelphia Central Business District, Pennsylvania Suburbs, Metropolitan Washington, Austin & Texas and Other.

