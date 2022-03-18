StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Barnwell Industries stock opened at $2.87 on Friday. Barnwell Industries has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $6.38. The company has a market capitalization of $27.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.51.
Barnwell Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Barnwell Industries (BRN)
- 3 Buy The Dip Opportunities From China
- 3 Great Tech Stocks Under $15: Buy Now, While Tech is Down
- The Bottom Is In For Williams-Sonoma But Wait to Buy It
- This Is A Buyable Bottom For Homebuilder Lennar
- Candence Design Stock is Rebounding
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Barnwell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnwell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.