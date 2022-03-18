StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRNGet Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Barnwell Industries stock opened at $2.87 on Friday. Barnwell Industries has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $6.38. The company has a market capitalization of $27.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.51.

Barnwell Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Barnwell Industries, Inc engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, land investment, and contract drilling services. It operates through the following segments: Oil & Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. The Oil & Natural Gas segment engages in the exploration, development, production and sale of oil and natural gas in Canada.

