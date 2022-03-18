STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.180-$2.220 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of STORE Capital from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of STORE Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of STORE Capital from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Capital One Financial reiterated an overweight rating on shares of STORE Capital in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of STORE Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.86.

NYSE:STOR traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.28. 76,004 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,430,859. STORE Capital has a 12-month low of $28.32 and a 12-month high of $37.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a PE ratio of 29.22 and a beta of 1.25.

STORE Capital ( NYSE:STOR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.21). STORE Capital had a net margin of 34.29% and a return on equity of 5.08%. The firm had revenue of $209.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that STORE Capital will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.26%. STORE Capital’s payout ratio is 154.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 10,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 101,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in STORE Capital by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 17,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 2,125 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in STORE Capital by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 2,156 shares during the period. 84.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties. The company was founded by Mary Fedewa, Morton H. Fleischer, Christopher H. Volk, Catherine Long, Michael J.

