Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Acquires New Shares in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 3,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Veritable L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 9,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Alliant Energy by 0.6% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 32,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in Alliant Energy by 4.8% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Alliant Energy by 0.8% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 31,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Alliant Energy by 3.7% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.42% of the company’s stock.

LNT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alliant Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.50.

Shares of LNT stock opened at $60.98 on Friday. Alliant Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $50.98 and a 1 year high of $62.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.97 and its 200-day moving average is $58.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 18.37% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The company had revenue of $927.00 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.4275 per share. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. This is a positive change from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.27%.

About Alliant Energy (Get Rating)

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates its business through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations, and utility other.

