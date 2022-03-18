Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Invests $248,000 in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 7,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GSIE. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,247,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,652,000 after purchasing an additional 335,536 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,960,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,517,000 after purchasing an additional 599,034 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,645,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,552,000 after purchasing an additional 219,978 shares during the period. SigFig Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,201,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,393,000 after purchasing an additional 925,470 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,101,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,345,000 after purchasing an additional 79,179 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA GSIE opened at $32.73 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.52. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $30.01 and a 12-month high of $36.48.

