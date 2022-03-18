Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Lowers Position in ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. cut its holdings in shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,701 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in ChargePoint were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHPT. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Nvwm LLC grew its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 2,121.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 202.6% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.69% of the company’s stock.

Get ChargePoint alerts:

Shares of NYSE CHPT opened at $18.01 on Friday. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.21 and a fifty-two week high of $36.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of -11.47 and a beta of 1.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.17.

ChargePoint ( NYSE:CHPT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. ChargePoint had a positive return on equity of 5.76% and a negative net margin of 54.71%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ChargePoint news, CFO Rex S. Jackson sold 10,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.06, for a total transaction of $190,171.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Colleen Jansen sold 3,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.06, for a total value of $56,256.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 75,928 shares of company stock worth $1,282,929. Corporate insiders own 39.50% of the company’s stock.

CHPT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on ChargePoint from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on ChargePoint from $35.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut ChargePoint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on ChargePoint from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on ChargePoint from $24.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.14.

About ChargePoint (Get Rating)

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ChargePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChargePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.