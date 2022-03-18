Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Purchases New Position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 1,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWC. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $686,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 320,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,953,000 after buying an additional 66,167 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 322,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,187,000 after buying an additional 11,359 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,918 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000.

NYSEARCA:IWC opened at $129.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $127.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.97. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $118.16 and a 1-year high of $158.43.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

