Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 8,750 Shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. trimmed its holdings in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 32,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,750 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Sirius XM by 0.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 7,802,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,595,000 after acquiring an additional 25,003 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Sirius XM by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,691,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,816,000 after buying an additional 243,418 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Sirius XM by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,244,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,837,000 after buying an additional 2,295,491 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Sirius XM by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,281,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,116,000 after buying an additional 898,139 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in Sirius XM by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,821,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,308,000 after buying an additional 226,400 shares during the period. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SIRI opened at $6.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.23. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $5.75 and a one year high of $7.29. The company has a market cap of $24.67 billion, a PE ratio of 20.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.94.

Sirius XM ( NASDAQ:SIRI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Sirius XM had a net margin of 15.10% and a negative return on equity of 54.26%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.022 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.03%.

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 53,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total value of $333,802.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on SIRI shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Sirius XM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays lowered shares of Sirius XM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Sirius XM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sirius XM currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.33.

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc is an audio entertainment company, which offers music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, as well as infotainment services. Its brand channels include SiriusXM Traffic, SiriusXM Travel Link, NavTraffic, NavWeather, SiriusXM Aviation, and SiriusXM Marine.

