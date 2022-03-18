Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.43

Summer Infant, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMR – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.43 and traded as high as $11.47. Summer Infant shares last traded at $11.47, with a volume of 270,751 shares traded.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Summer Infant in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.07 and its 200-day moving average is $9.43. The company has a market capitalization of $24.83 million, a P/E ratio of -15.71 and a beta of 1.62.
Summer Infant Company Profile (NASDAQ:SUMR)
Summer Infant, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of infant and juvenile health, safety, and wellness products. It sells nursery audio and video monitors, safety gates, bath products, bed rails, infant thermometers, related health and safety products, booster and potty seats, cribs, baby gear, bouncers, feeding items, and swaddling blankets.
