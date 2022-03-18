Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.43

Summer Infant, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMR – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.43 and traded as high as $11.47. Summer Infant shares last traded at $11.47, with a volume of 270,751 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Summer Infant in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Summer Infant alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.07 and its 200-day moving average is $9.43. The company has a market capitalization of $24.83 million, a P/E ratio of -15.71 and a beta of 1.62.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Summer Infant stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Summer Infant, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SUMR Get Rating ) by 84.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,488 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,905 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.90% of Summer Infant worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.95% of the company’s stock.

Summer Infant Company Profile (NASDAQ:SUMR)

Summer Infant, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of infant and juvenile health, safety, and wellness products. It sells nursery audio and video monitors, safety gates, bath products, bed rails, infant thermometers, related health and safety products, booster and potty seats, cribs, baby gear, bouncers, feeding items, and swaddling blankets.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Summer Infant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summer Infant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.