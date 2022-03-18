Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Price Target Raised to C$48.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Rating) (NYSE:SU) had its price objective raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$45.00 to C$48.00 in a research note published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on SU. Tudor Pickering reissued a buy rating and set a C$42.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$46.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$39.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating and set a C$45.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$53.00 to C$52.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$41.43.

TSE:SU opened at C$39.34 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$56.31 billion and a PE ratio of 14.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$37.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$31.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.13, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.06. Suncor Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$21.90 and a fifty-two week high of C$43.12.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.93%.

In other Suncor Energy news, Senior Officer Paul Douglas Gardner sold 50,000 shares of Suncor Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.01, for a total value of C$2,050,545.00. Also, Senior Officer Michael Roderick Macsween sold 60,000 shares of Suncor Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.11, for a total value of C$2,346,804.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 160,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,236,799.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

