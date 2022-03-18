Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) CAO Michelle Philpot Sells 1,243 Shares of Stock

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) CAO Michelle Philpot sold 1,243 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total value of $33,299.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Michelle Philpot also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 17th, Michelle Philpot sold 384 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.44, for a total value of $11,688.96.

On Monday, March 7th, Michelle Philpot sold 469 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.62, for a total value of $13,422.78.

On Friday, December 17th, Michelle Philpot sold 391 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.85, for a total value of $13,235.35.

Shares of NASDAQ RUN opened at $31.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.15 and a beta of 2.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.68 and a 200-day moving average of $38.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Sunrun Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.61 and a fifty-two week high of $64.62.

Sunrun ( NASDAQ:RUN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The energy company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.29). Sunrun had a negative net margin of 4.93% and a negative return on equity of 0.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RUN. Wolfe Research cut their price target on Sunrun from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Saturday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Sunrun from $70.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Sunrun from $57.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Sunrun from $57.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sunrun presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.29.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Polianta Ltd grew its holdings in Sunrun by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 37,900 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc grew its holdings in Sunrun by 17.2% during the third quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 65,964 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,902,000 after purchasing an additional 9,675 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Sunrun by 55.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 234,327 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $13,071,000 after purchasing an additional 83,377 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC grew its holdings in Sunrun by 189.4% during the fourth quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 9,163 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Sunrun during the third quarter worth about $172,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

