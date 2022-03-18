Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Shares Sold by Veriti Management LLC

Veriti Management LLC cut its stake in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,233 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 393 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RUN. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Sunrun in the third quarter worth $31,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in Sunrun by 309.6% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 770 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Sunrun by 25.0% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its position in Sunrun by 162.9% in the third quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 1,525 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the period. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sunrun during the third quarter valued at $70,000. 98.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Sunrun news, COO Christopher Dawson sold 7,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.12, for a total transaction of $220,703.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeanna Steele sold 2,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.78, for a total value of $57,068.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,384 shares of company stock valued at $832,800 in the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:RUN opened at $31.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Sunrun Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.61 and a 1-year high of $64.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.15 and a beta of 2.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.99.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The energy company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.29). Sunrun had a negative net margin of 4.93% and a negative return on equity of 0.70%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

RUN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Sunrun in a report on Friday, February 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Sunrun in a report on Saturday, February 19th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Sunrun from $76.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. TheStreet lowered Sunrun from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Sunrun from $86.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sunrun has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.29.

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

