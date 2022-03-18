SVB Leerink Lowers Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) Price Target to $8.00

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at SVB Leerink from $11.00 to $8.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s target price points to a potential upside of 292.16% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Synlogic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Synlogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.25.
Shares of SYBX stock opened at $2.04 on Friday. Synlogic has a 12-month low of $1.39 and a 12-month high of $5.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.00 and its 200 day moving average is $2.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.21 million, a P/E ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.43.
Synlogic Company Profile (Get Rating)
Synlogic, Inc engages in the discovery and development of Synthetic Biotic medicines. It focuses on Phenylketonuria, Enteric Hyperoxaluria, Immuno Oncology solid tumors, inflammatory bowel disease, and vaccines and other inflammatory programs. The company was founded by Jim Collins and Tim Lu on August 28, 2017, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.
