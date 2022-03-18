SVB Leerink Lowers Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) Price Target to $8.00

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at SVB Leerink from $11.00 to $8.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s target price points to a potential upside of 292.16% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Synlogic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Synlogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.25.

Get Synlogic alerts:

Shares of SYBX stock opened at $2.04 on Friday. Synlogic has a 12-month low of $1.39 and a 12-month high of $5.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.00 and its 200 day moving average is $2.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.21 million, a P/E ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.43.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Synlogic by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 372,959 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 5,997 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Synlogic by 663.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,867 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 9,443 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Synlogic by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 77,159 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 10,224 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Synlogic during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Synlogic during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.34% of the company’s stock.

Synlogic Company Profile (Get Rating)

Synlogic, Inc engages in the discovery and development of Synthetic Biotic medicines. It focuses on Phenylketonuria, Enteric Hyperoxaluria, Immuno Oncology solid tumors, inflammatory bowel disease, and vaccines and other inflammatory programs. The company was founded by Jim Collins and Tim Lu on August 28, 2017, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Synlogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synlogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.