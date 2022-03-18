SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) CFO Sells $98,434.70 in Stock

SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) CFO Marshall Witt sold 910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.17, for a total transaction of $98,434.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Marshall Witt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 15th, Marshall Witt sold 909 shares of SYNNEX stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.57, for a total transaction of $93,236.13.

On Friday, January 14th, Marshall Witt sold 550 shares of SYNNEX stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total transaction of $59,521.00.

SNX stock opened at $113.47 on Friday. SYNNEX Co. has a 1 year low of $96.09 and a 1 year high of $130.93. The company has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.40, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $105.14 and a 200 day moving average of $109.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

SYNNEX ( NYSE:SNX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 11th. The business services provider reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.18. SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The company had revenue of $15.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.21 earnings per share. SYNNEX’s revenue was up 110.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that SYNNEX Co. will post 10.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st were paid a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from SYNNEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.40%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in SYNNEX in the third quarter worth about $4,454,798,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in SYNNEX by 97.9% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,249,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $142,098,000 after purchasing an additional 618,071 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in SYNNEX by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,101,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $126,005,000 after purchasing an additional 20,851 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in SYNNEX by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,053,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $120,522,000 after purchasing an additional 14,378 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in SYNNEX by 29.8% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 542,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,464,000 after purchasing an additional 124,436 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

SNX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cross Research raised shares of SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of SYNNEX in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.75.

TD SYNNEX Corp. engages in the provision of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals, IT systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

