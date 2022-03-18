Synthetic Biologics (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) Given New $2.25 Price Target at Alliance Global Partners

Synthetic Biologics (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Alliance Global Partners from $1.25 to $2.25 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Synthetic Biologics stock opened at $0.35 on Thursday. Synthetic Biologics has a 52 week low of $0.22 and a 52 week high of $0.85.

Synthetic Biologics (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01).

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synthetic Biologics by 72.4% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 331,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 139,198 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synthetic Biologics by 536.1% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 278,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 234,318 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Synthetic Biologics by 280.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 128,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 94,600 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Synthetic Biologics by 878.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 213,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 191,300 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Synthetic Biologics during the 3rd quarter worth about $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.47% of the company’s stock.

About Synthetic Biologics (Get Rating)

Synthetic Biologics, Inc is a clinical stage company, which engages in the development of therapeutics to preserve the microbiome to protect and restore the health of patients. Its product portfolio includes SYN-010 and SYN-004. The SYN-010, which is intended to reduce the impact of methane-producing organisms in the gut microbiome to treat an underlying cause of irritable bowel syndrome with constipation.

