Syverson Strege & Co Acquires 52,812 Shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Syverson Strege & Co boosted its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 312,315 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,812 shares during the period. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for approximately 6.0% of Syverson Strege & Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Syverson Strege & Co’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $8,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DFAX. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter worth about $278,287,000. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $179,819,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter worth about $109,547,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter worth about $89,952,000. Finally, Alerus Financial NA acquired a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter worth about $83,338,000.

Shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $24.75 on Friday. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12-month low of $23.16 and a 12-month high of $27.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.34.

