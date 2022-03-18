Syverson Strege & Co Boosts Holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Syverson Strege & Co raised its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 58.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HIG. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $80,243,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,710,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $229,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078,151 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,002,178 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $281,153,000 after purchasing an additional 893,852 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 131.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,332,758 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $93,626,000 after purchasing an additional 755,746 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 89.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,458,772 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $90,401,000 after purchasing an additional 687,072 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

HIG stock opened at $70.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.20. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.70 and a 12 month high of $78.17.

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.50. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 12.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.19%.

In other news, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 83,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.68, for a total value of $5,918,248.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HIG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $79.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group (Get Rating)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.